Pirates manager explains why he pulled Paul Skenes from no-hitter

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton explained Thursday why he removed pitcher Paul Skenes from a no-hit bid after seven innings.

Skenes threw seven scoreless innings in the Pirates’ 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick did not allow a hit over his seven innings of work, but Shelton did not send Skenes out to pitch the 8th inning. The rookie pitcher had thrown 99 pitches at that point.

Asked after the game about the decision to remove Skenes, Shelton said he felt the pitcher looked tired.

“He was tired. It really didn’t have anything to do with the pitch count; it was about where he was at,” Shelton said.

Shelton said that even after the sixth inning, Pittsburgh’s coaching staff could tell Skenes was tired.

Shelton says Paul Skenes was “tired.” That’s why he didn’t start 8th. Says his stuff didn’t look the same. Huh? pic.twitter.com/fQ8lFWijO6 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2024

Skenes hit a batter and walked one while striking out 11.

Thursday marked the second outing this season where Skenes was removed despite not allowing a hit. He pitched six scoreless innings against the Cubs in his second start and was removed after throwing 100 pitches.

Skenes’ ERA has dropped to 1.90 for the season.