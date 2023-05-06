President of Negro Leagues museum issues statement on Glen Kuiper

The president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has weighed in on the Glen Kuiper matter and is calling for forgiveness.

Kuiper, the longtime Oakland A’s announcer, visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City on Friday ahead of the A’s game against the Royals later that night. He and his announcing partner Dallas Braden were excited when discussing their trip to the museum during their pregame show.

Unfortunately, Kuiper had a misspeak and instead of saying the “Negro” Leagues museum, he used the N-word (video here).

The clip spread online, and Kuiper issued an apology on air after realizing his misspeak.

NBC Sports has suspended Kuiper as they evaluate the matter.

In the meantime, Bob Kendrick, who is the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, issued a statement.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesteray and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s hart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!” Kendrick wrote in his statement.

My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. pic.twitter.com/txAmPH9ulI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) May 6, 2023

NBC Sports may consider the statement as they evaluate Kuiper’s future.