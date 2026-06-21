Rafael Devers was angry after Giants pinch-ran for him

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers tried to resist when the team tried to pinch run for him in the 9th inning of Sunday’s game.

Devers drew a walk to lead off the 9th inning of Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. The Giants were trailing 2-1 at the time, and opted to send in the speedier Jonah Cox to run for Devers and maximize the team’s chances of scoring the tying run.

Devers was having none of it. He initially refused to leave the base and tried to wave Cox away as he approached. The first baseman was also visibly angry once he got to the dugout.

Rafael Devers didn't want to be removed for a pinch runner after a leadoff walk to start the ninth pic.twitter.com/PR3DCOFd3M — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2026

Presumably, Devers wanted to remain in the game so he might get to hit again if the game wound up going to extra innings. The problem, however, is that he is not known for his speed and athleticism, and the Giants needed to get to extra innings to even worry about that. They wanted a player who would not be strictly station-to-station to remain in the game.

It is highly unusual for a player to be so demonstrative when he is subbed out of a game. Devers, however, has a history of being stubborn.

Recent reports have indicated that the Giants are already open to trading Devers. At this point, perhaps Devers himself would not mind that outcome.