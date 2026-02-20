Rafael Devers looks hefty in Spring Training video

The cameras are not doing Rafael Devers any favors during Spring Training.

Major League Baseball’s official X account posted a video of the San Francisco Giants slugger Devers taking grounders on Thursday ahead of the team’s spring opener on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. Devers was alternating with Giants teammate Bryce Eldridge at first base.

Take a look at the clip.

Rafael Devers and @SFGiants top prospect Bryce Eldridge take grounders at first base #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/ELWOhbHJ8A — MLB (@MLB) February 19, 2026

Fans quickly noticed that Devers was a looking a bit hefty in that footage and left comments stating as much. Especially compared to Eldridge, Devers did not appear to be very smooth on his feet there.

The 29-year-old Devers, a three-time All-Star and a former World Series champion, is about to enter his first full season with the Giants after arriving in a June 2025 trade with the Boston Red Sox. Devers is officially listed at 235 pounds and may have to play himself into shape over the course of the spring.

Drama has continued to follow Devers over the last year or so, including from his former team earlier this month. But right now, it looks like Devers’ more immediate concern may be his conditioning with just over a month to go before the regular season starts.