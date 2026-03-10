Randy Arozarena goes off on Cal Raleigh over handshake snub

Seattle Mariners teammates Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh are suddenly at odds thanks to the World Baseball Classic.

Arozarena faced off against Raleigh when Team Mexico faced the United States on Monday night in the WBC at Daikin Park in Houston, Tex. When Arozarena stepped to the plate during the game, he extended his hand to greet Raleigh, but the catcher seemingly snubbed his handshake.

Cal Raleigh declines handshake with Seattle teammate, Randy Arozarena #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/bBT1JsAuW4 — 🍓 Strawbarry Bonds 11:11 💫 (@EvaLaMorte) March 10, 2026

After the game, Arozarena said Raleigh could “f— off” and “go to hell” for the snub.

“That ‘good to see you’ that he said to me, he can shove it straight up his a–. I’m out,” Arozarena told Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert in Spanish after the game, via Sam Blum of The Athletic.

It was not clear if Arozarena was joking around or not. Obviously, the two will be teammates again with the Mariners within a week or two, so if there are any hard feelings, the two might actually have to iron them out.

Arozarena went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Mexico’s 5-3 loss, so Raleigh had the last laugh. The two teams could face off again in the knockout rounds.