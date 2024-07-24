Randy Arozarena drawing trade interest from one top contender

One World Series contender appears to see a buy-low opportunity on Randy Arozarena ahead of the trade deadline.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports this week that the Los Angeles Dodgers “are in on” the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Arozarena. Feinsand notes that Arozarena, 29, is arbitration-eligible for two more years and that the Rays have a history of trading away players before their final arbitration years.

An All-Star in 2023 as well as the ALCS MVP in 2020, Arozarena has been a core piece for Tampa Bay for several years now. But he is struggling in 2024 with a career-low .209 batting average (though Arozarena still has strong counting stats with 15 homers, 35 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 98 games).

We know that the Dodgers, who are once again leading the NL West but only have the fourth-best record in baseball right now at 61-41, want to be aggressive at the July 30 deadline. Arozarena is mainly a left fielder (where Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernandez is currently slotted) but also has some experience at the other two outfield spots. In particular, Arozarena could be an upgrade over up-and-down rookie Andy Pages in center or over soon-to-be 35-year-old Jason Heyward in right.

The righty-hitting Arozarena has been a trade candidate for the Rays for several months now. But he is far from the only notable bat that the Rays (who already linked up with the Dodgers on the Tyler Glasnow trade in December) are considering trading away at the deadline.