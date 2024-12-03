 Skip to main content
Rangers land former Yankees catcher in free agency

December 2, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A look at the Texas Rangers logo

A look at the Texas Rangers logo inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on December 13, 2023. Photo Credit: Larry Brown Sports

The Texas Rangers on Monday shored up their catching depth for next season.

The Rangers have agreed to sign catcher Kyle Higashioka to a two-year deal, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The contract includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

The Rangers won the World Series in 2023, partly thanks to a breakout year from catcher Jonah Heim. But after his All-Star 2023 campaign when he hit .258 with 18 home runs and 95 RBIs, Heim regressed mightily last season. In 131 games, Heim’s batting average dropped to .220 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Texas is likely hoping for Heim to regain his All-Star form next season. But Higashioka at least provides some insurance for the Rangers in a backup catcher role. The Rangers got below-average production from last season’s backups, Andrew Knizner and Carson Kelly.

Higashioka spent the first seven years of his MLB career as a member of the New York Yankees. He batted .210 with an OPS of .647 across 314 games while wearing pinstripes.

The 34-year-old had his most productive season last year as a member of the San Diego Padres. While he had an identical .220 batting average with Heim, Higashioka also had a career-high 17 home runs and 1.4 wins above replacement.

