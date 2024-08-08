Rangers sign son of Hall of Fame slugger

The Texas Rangers have officially signed Little Papi.

Retired Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz revealed in a series of posts to Instagram on Wednesday that his son, David Ortiz Jr, has signed with the Texas Rangers as an international free agent. Ortiz Jr. is 17 years old and is the second-oldest son of the 10-time MLB All-Star Ortiz.

David Ortiz Jr. is a Texas Ranger, according to David Ortiz’ Instagram. pic.twitter.com/sx03RVaMVp — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) August 8, 2024

Baseball reporter Hector Gomez adds that Ortiz Jr’s contract with the Rangers comes with a signing bonus of $225,000 as well as a student scholarship.

According to his online prospect profile, Ortiz Jr. is a lefty-hitting first baseman. He measures in at 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds and also has experience playing in the outfield.

In signing with the Rangers, Ortiz Jr. is now the second son of Ortiz to join an MLB organization this offseason. Ortiz Jr’s older brother, D’Angelo Ortiz, was just selected in last month’s MLB Draft by another prominent AL team.