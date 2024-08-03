Rangers TV announcer made hilarious mistake during game against Red Sox

Dave Raymond had a bit of an unfortunate mix-up during Friday’s game.

Raymond, the longtime TV play-by-play announcer for the Texas Rangers, was on the call for Texas’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox. After Rangers star Corey Seager opened up the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run, Raymond accidentally said that the … “Astros” had gotten out front. Take a listen.

"20th of the year for Corey Seager. And it gets the Astros out front early." Dave Raymond on the call as Corey Seager staked the RANGERS to a 1-0 lead over the Red Sox in Friday's game. (H/T @avillafuerte25) pic.twitter.com/3vM3Ad1tIw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 3, 2024

The Rangers and the Houston Astros are, in fairness, the two MLB teams in Texas (separated by just 250 miles). But considering that the two teams are bitter AL West division rivals, that was still a pretty rough mistake to make.

Raymond did once serve as the play-by-play guy for the Astros (from 2006-12), so old habits may be hard to break. But this has not been a great last week or so for MLB announcers as we saw another embarrassing on-air mistake by an NL announcer just days ago.