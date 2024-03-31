Rays, Blue Jays get in fight over Genesis Cabrera shoving Jose Caballero

The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays had a skirmish on Saturday that was sparked by an altercation between Jose Caballero and Genesis Cabrera.

Caballero was batting in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on third, two outs and his Rays leading 3-1. Caballero dropped a bunt toward third base, past Cabrera. Justin Turner fielded the ball, but his throw went up the line and allowed Caballero to reach second. Caballero was tagged out trying for third.

After being tagged out, Caballero bumped into Cabrera, and the two exchanged words. Cabrera ended up shoving Caballero, prompting the benches on both sides to clear.

Here is video of the incident from the Blue Jays’ telecast:

TEMPERS ARE HOT AT THE TROP 🍿 pic.twitter.com/PA0pmzpxGb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2024

Here is the Rays’ TV version:

Totally normal and sane reaction to a bunt smh pic.twitter.com/eXJWpbGjjR — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) March 30, 2024

Caballero went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs in his Rays’ 5-1 win. He seemed to pin things on Cabrera after the game.

“I’m just playing baseball… I don’t want any problems with anyone,” Caballero said. “I didn’t want it to go farther than what it was. Unfortunately, he didn’t think the same way.”

We’re just three games into the season for both teams, and already things are getting spicy between them.