Chiefs expected to get offensive weapon back in Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another weapon to their offense ahead of Week 16.

Hollywood Brown, who has been out the entire season due to a sternoclavicular injury, was cleared to return to practice last week. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the wide receiver is expected to be active for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The #Chiefs plan to activate Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown (reserve/injured, shoulder) for Saturday’s game vs. Houston assuming everything continues trending positively this week, per sources. Brown looks to make his Chiefs debut after missing four months. pic.twitter.com/v88o3qoQPz — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 19, 2024

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March. He then suffered his injury during the preseason and was expected to miss the entire year, so the news of his return comes as a surprise.

The Chiefs could use an additional weapon in their passing game. Rashee Rice is out for the season, which led to the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, who has 30 catches for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns in 7 games with the team. Rookie Xavier Worthy is the team’s leading wide receiver with 38 catches for 448 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes seemed excited about the addition of Brown during the offseason, so the quarterback should be pleased to have the former first-round pick back in the mix. If Brown is healthy and in football shape, he could provide Kansas City’s offense with a big boost down the stretch and into the playoffs.