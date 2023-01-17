Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over.

Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons.

To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023

Shaw began his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2015 and became a fan favorite with his power pedigree for a lefty-hitting infielder. He clubbed 29 home runs and 107 RBIs over his first two seasons with Boston, becoming their everyday third baseman and earning the funny nickname “The Mayor of Ding Dong City” (coined by Boston sports personality Jared Carrabis).

The Red Sox traded Shaw to the Milwaukee Brewers after the 2016 season, and he responded with the two best years of his career (31 homers and 101 RBIs in 2017 followed by 32 homers and 86 RBIs in 2018).

After a subsequent stint with the Toronto Blue Jays, Shaw returned to the Red Sox in 2021, joining them in time for their ALCS run. He would then re-sign with Boston for the 2022 campaign but had an awful year, going hitless in 19 at-bats before being designated for assignment by the Sox in late April.

Boston is in a much better position at third base these days, and now Shaw has decided to call it quits just a few months shy of his 33rd birthday.