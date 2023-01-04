Rafael Devers agrees to massive Red Sox contract extension

The Boston Red Sox have suffered from an exodus of star players in recent years, but have taken a major step toward making sure that does not happen again.

The Red Sox have signed third baseman Rafael Devers to a massive contract extension. Devers and the Red Sox agreed to an 11-year contract worth $331 million, which will begin in 2024.

Source confirms: Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus. First with agreement was Carlos Baerga. Amount is indeed $331M, not $332M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2023

The Red Sox have been reluctant to hand out contracts like this, but they simply had no choice but to give Devers fair market value. The 26-year-old third baseman has established himself as an elite slugger, and he hit .295 with 27 home runs for Boston in 2022. Devers would have become a free agent after the 2023 season without the contract extension.

The Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts to free agency this offseason, and that came three years after trading Mookie Betts after balking at his contract demands. That had fans demanding the team not let Devers walk, and the organization appears to have gotten the message.