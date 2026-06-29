Red Sox Gold Glover made hilariously bad throw to blow 9th-inning lead vs. Yankees

MLB’s awards voting panel may want to look into Wilyer Abreu ’s 9th-inning mishap Sunday against the New York Yankees .

The Boston Red Sox outfielder, with two Gold Gloves to his name, made a downright horrific throw with his team desperately clinging to a 2-0 lead against their rival Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Closer Aroldis Chapman allowed a single and a walk to put the tying run on base with Ben Rice heading to the plate.

Chapman caught a break when Rice skied his 3-1 fastball to Abreu short of the warning track in right field for an easy out. The Yankees baserunners both tagged up, prompting Abreu to make a quick throw back to the infield.

Wilyer’s cannon of an arm, however, misfired at the worst possible time.

One of the worst throws you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/9Hj3440KEn — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 29, 2026

Abreu’s throw was abhorrent for so many reasons. He had all the time in the world to load up the throw. With almost no chance to get Jose Caballero at third base, all he had to do was prevent Anthony Volpe from advancing from first to second.

Abreu not only missed second baseman Anthony Seigler by a mile, but he also aired the throw so badly that it bounced all the way to the backstop, allowing Caballero to score easily and Volpe to go from first to third. Volpe touched home plate safely on a fielder’s choice three pitches later, leading to extra innings.

Fortunately for Abreu, the Red Sox rallied in the bottom of the 10th to win 5-4, courtesy of a Jarren Duran walk-off single.