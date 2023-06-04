Red Sox broadcaster had hilarious issue announcing Jose Siri’s name

Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione ran into some unexpected problems on Saturday trying to call the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Castiglione mentioned the name of Rays center fielder Jose Siri at one point during the broadcast. However, this came close enough to “hey, Siri” that his phone saw fit to trigger the iPhone’s virtual assistant. Worse, it was loud enough that it could be heard on the air.

Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate pic.twitter.com/Ft0tmxIYNn — WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) June 4, 2023

“Siri’s at the plate. I’m not asking you, Siri. Not this Siri, that Siri,” Castiglione joked as the rest of the booth broke into laughter.

Hey, it is an understandable mistake, and a pretty hilarious one. It certainly beats having to call a play like this one.

Siri, by the way, has a career-high 10 home runs for the Rays this season. Broadcasters might have to get used to having to say the name a lot.