Report: Red Sox have met with Alex Cora

The prospect of Alex Cora returning to the Boston Red Sox appears to be more and more real.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, key members of the Red Sox front office, including chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, met with Cora in person last Friday. However, it’s not obvious that Cora is the clear favorite. The Red Sox continue to set up in-person meetings with other candidates as well.

One key factor is that, while Cora has a history with the Red Sox, he has no previous relationship with Bloom.

All indications are that Cora is a finalist. He’s the only person the Red Sox are interested in with previous managerial experience. However, the team is keeping its options open, with multiple candidates lined up aside from Cora.

Cora managed the Red Sox in 2018 and 2019. He won the World Series with them in his first season.