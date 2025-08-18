Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Red Sox strike deal with former Silver Slugger

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A Boston Red Sox hat
Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are hoping for a Nathaniel Lowe revival at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are finalizing a contract with Lowe, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Sunday night. The first baseman was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Lowe struggled mightily at the plate for the Nationals this season. Through 119 games, Lowe has slashed .216/.292/.373 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs. He finished his Washington stint with a negative WAR figure.

Lowe’s bat was much more potent throughout his stint with the Texas Rangers from 2021 to 2024. He won a Silver Slugger award in 2022 when he batted .302 with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs. He tallied at least 16 home runs in each of those seasons while maintaining a batting average north of .260. Lowe also won a Gold Glove award in 2023.

The Red Sox add Lowe to one of the most productive offenses in the American League. Boston is one of just four teams through Sunday’s games with at least 600 runs plated this season.

If Lowe can start to look like his Rangers self again, he could be a deadly bat off the Red Sox’s bench.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!