Red Sox strike deal with former Silver Slugger

The Boston Red Sox are hoping for a Nathaniel Lowe revival at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are finalizing a contract with Lowe, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Sunday night. The first baseman was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Lowe struggled mightily at the plate for the Nationals this season. Through 119 games, Lowe has slashed .216/.292/.373 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs. He finished his Washington stint with a negative WAR figure.

Lowe’s bat was much more potent throughout his stint with the Texas Rangers from 2021 to 2024. He won a Silver Slugger award in 2022 when he batted .302 with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs. He tallied at least 16 home runs in each of those seasons while maintaining a batting average north of .260. Lowe also won a Gold Glove award in 2023.

The Red Sox add Lowe to one of the most productive offenses in the American League. Boston is one of just four teams through Sunday’s games with at least 600 runs plated this season.

If Lowe can start to look like his Rangers self again, he could be a deadly bat off the Red Sox’s bench.