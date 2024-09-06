 Skip to main content
Red Sox end Rich Hill’s comeback attempt

September 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Rich Hill in the dugout

Mar 31, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) looks on in the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Hill’s valiant attempt at a comeback has come to an end after the Boston Red Sox decided to move on.

The Red Sox announced Friday that they are designating Hill for assignment. The team is calling up pitcher Luis Guerrero to make his MLB debut in Hill’s place.

Hill has defied time and age in lasting as long as he has, but this might finally be the end. He made just four appearances, and while his first two were fine, the last two were shaky. He issued a walk and allowed a home run in two-thirds of an inning in Detroit on Sept. 1, then issued two bases-loaded walks in a Sept. 4 outing against the New York Mets. Those runs were not charged to him as the runners were inherited, but that performance may well have sealed his fate.

The 44-year-old lefty had plenty of fans who admired his impressive perseverance, but this might be it for him. Then again, at least one other team was interested in him before he joined the Red Sox, so maybe he will get another look.

Boston Red SoxRich Hill
