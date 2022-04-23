Reds fans use airplane to send angry message to team president

The Cincinnati Reds appear to be in for a long season, and their fans might be willing to take their frustrations out on the team president.

The Reds hosted the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, and some fans sent a message to team president and CEO Phil Castellini via a hired airplane. The plane flew near Great American Ballpark towing a message that read: “Where ya gonna go? Already Gone. Thx Phil!”

Just now outside GABP! Sorry for the bad photo, I did the best I could. #SellTheTeamBob @dotsonc @riverfrontcincy pic.twitter.com/txnUdd3hon — Stephen Saulton (@stevo1983) April 23, 2022

The message is a direct rebuttal to Castellini’s comments in which he essentially dared Reds fans to cheer for another team if they were unhappy with the organization’s direction.

Those remarks came after a series of offseason trades that hinted at a full rebuild, a tough pill to swallow when the team has finished below .500 in six of the last eight seasons.

The Reds are just 2-12, and their young season has been marked by some comically bad play. Things aren’t likely to get much better, so sounding off against team leadership might be the most fun fans have all season.