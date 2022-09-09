 Skip to main content
Reggie Jackson shares fitting comment about death of Queen Elizabeth

September 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Reggie Jackson in a hat

Oct 13, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Former New York Yankees and Hall of Fame player Reggie Jackson watches the Yankees batting practice before playing against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2019 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Mr. October went viral on Thursday for his comment about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. She was queen for 70 years and 114 days, which is the longest for a British monarch.

On Thursday, Reggie Jackson wanted to make sure everyone knew he had nothing to do with the queen’s death.

“Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E !” Jackson tweeted.

Those who are fans of “The Naked Gun” film series will understand the reference immediately.

Jackson appeared in “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” as someone who had been hypnotized to kill Queen Elizabeth II, who was attending a baseball game between the Angels and Mariners (oddly taking place at Dodger Stadium, like us baseball fans wouldn’t catch that!). Jackson, a Hall of Famer, played for the Angels from 1982-1986.

Jackson never actually succeeds in the assassination attempt, but the world gets treated to the greatest umpiring performance ever, by Enrico Pallazzo.

RIP Queen Elizabeth II.

