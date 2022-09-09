Reggie Jackson shares fitting comment about death of Queen Elizabeth

Mr. October went viral on Thursday for his comment about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. She was queen for 70 years and 114 days, which is the longest for a British monarch.

On Thursday, Reggie Jackson wanted to make sure everyone knew he had nothing to do with the queen’s death.

Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E ! — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) September 8, 2022

“Now we all know I was innocent ! Amen! RIP Queen E !” Jackson tweeted.

Those who are fans of “The Naked Gun” film series will understand the reference immediately.

Jackson appeared in “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” as someone who had been hypnotized to kill Queen Elizabeth II, who was attending a baseball game between the Angels and Mariners (oddly taking place at Dodger Stadium, like us baseball fans wouldn’t catch that!). Jackson, a Hall of Famer, played for the Angels from 1982-1986.

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dead, Reggie Jackson in custody. pic.twitter.com/IUSY14NCEP — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 8, 2022

Jackson never actually succeeds in the assassination attempt, but the world gets treated to the greatest umpiring performance ever, by Enrico Pallazzo.

RIP Queen Elizabeth II.