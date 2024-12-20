 Skip to main content
Report: Nolan Arenado hoping for trade to 1 team

December 20, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Nolan Arenado on the field in a Cardinals uniform

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out to end the eight inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado has already shown that he is not afraid to invoke his no-trade clause with the St. Louis Cardinals, and that might be because the veteran infielder has his heart set on one particular team.

The Cardinals were reportedly close to a deal to trade Arenado to the Houston Astros recently, but Arenado did not agree. Arenado’s decision was somewhat surprising, as the 33-year-old has said he wants to play for a contender. Houston has made the playoffs the last eight seasons.

According to John Denton, who covers the Cardinals for MLB.com, Arenado is hoping to be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Denton says the Dodgers want Arenado but are trying to downplay their interest for leverage purposes.

“Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘no’ by the Dodgers. That’s his first choice. That’s where he still wants to go,” Denton said. “The Dodgers have kind of downplayed their interest in him. They’ve mentioned how Max Muncy will be on the roster to start the season.

“Don’t be snookered by that — the Dodgers still want Nolan Arenado. They still have an interest in him, but if they talk it down and act like they’re not interested, they might be able to get out from under some of the money. Until the Dodgers bluntly tell him ‘no,’ I think he’s gonna hold out for that option first and foremost.”

Arenado is owed $52 million over the next three seasons. The Cardinals were reportedly willing to eat $15-20 million of that to help facilitate a trade to Houston, but Arenado did not sign off.

Though his numbers dipped a bit in 2024 with a .272 average, 16 home runs and 71 RBI, Arenado has been one of the more productive hitters in baseball for the better part of a decade. The expectation is that he will be dealt, but the Dodgers probably know he wants to play for them. With Arenado having a full no-trade clause, that puts L.A. in a strong position.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Nolan Arenado
