Report: Brewers are open to trading All-Star pitcher

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is in line to become one of the best free-agent starting pitchers available after the 2026 season, and the team might be open to trading him while his value is at its peak.

Ken Rosenthal wrote in a column for The Athletic on Wednesday that a source familiar with the Brewers’ thinking told him the team is “cracking the door open” for trade talks centered around Peralta. There had been speculation that Milwaukee could entertain offers for Peralta after the team was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS this year.

Peralta, 29, is set to earn $8 million in 2026 before he becomes eligible for free agency. The right-hander is coming off the best season of his career, as he was dominant with a 17-6 record and 2.70 ERA in 33 starts. He was named an All-Star for the second time.

The Brewers reportedly feel they have a strong enough rotation with Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester and Brandon Woodruff, who accepted the team’s $22.025 million qualifying offer this offseason. Rosenthal believes Milwaukee would also ask for an MLB-caliber starting pitcher in any potential trade package for Peralta.

Whether he becomes a free agent or signs an extension with Milwaukee, Peralta is liking seeking a contract similar to the 7-year, $210 million extension Dylan Cease signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It is unclear if there is a team that would be willing to trade significant assets for Peralta and then sign him to that type of contract.

The Brewers are coming off a 97-win season, so it is doubtful that they feel any sense of urgency to trade one of their best starting pitchers. They also have the ability to make Peralta a qualifying offer next offseason and then receive draft-pick compensation if he were to decline it.

Unless a team were to blow Milwaukee away with an offer, the odds of Peralta being traded this winter seem low. The Brewers could potentially revisit trade talks at the deadline next season depending upon how the first half goes for them.