Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Geno Smith is returning to his former team

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Geno Smith smiles
Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks on during the team stretch during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Quarterback Geno Smith has a new home, and it is one he will be somewhat familiar with.

Smith is being traded to the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a sixth-round pick for him while also sending a seventh-round selection to New York.

Smith was originally drafted and developed by the Jets in 2013 and spent two full seasons as their starter. He was largely unsuccessful and his tenure is remembered by many for an infamous incident in the locker room as much as it is for his on-field play. In 33 games for the Jets, he threw 28 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.

The 35-year-old re-emerged as a viable starter with the Seattle Seahawks, but struggled with the Raiders last season. Despite throwing 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, the Jets appear to believe he can still be a capable starter for at least a year or two.

Smith was linked to the Jets before the start of the offseason, but it seemed hard to believe this reunion would actually happen. The team bears virtually no resemblance to the one Smith left after the 2016 season, so there shouldn’t be too much awkwardness there.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App