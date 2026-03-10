Geno Smith is returning to his former team

Quarterback Geno Smith has a new home, and it is one he will be somewhat familiar with.

Smith is being traded to the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a sixth-round pick for him while also sending a seventh-round selection to New York.

Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources. Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013. pic.twitter.com/xp7gvXxYJf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

Smith was originally drafted and developed by the Jets in 2013 and spent two full seasons as their starter. He was largely unsuccessful and his tenure is remembered by many for an infamous incident in the locker room as much as it is for his on-field play. In 33 games for the Jets, he threw 28 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions.

The 35-year-old re-emerged as a viable starter with the Seattle Seahawks, but struggled with the Raiders last season. Despite throwing 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, the Jets appear to believe he can still be a capable starter for at least a year or two.

Smith was linked to the Jets before the start of the offseason, but it seemed hard to believe this reunion would actually happen. The team bears virtually no resemblance to the one Smith left after the 2016 season, so there shouldn’t be too much awkwardness there.