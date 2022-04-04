Report: Jose Ramirez receiving trade interest from 1 team

At least one team has reportedly looked into trading for Jose Ramirez amid rumors that the third baseman’s contract talks with the Cleveland Guardians have stalled.

The Toronto Blue Jays are “pushing hard” for a Ramirez trade, according to MLB insider Hector Gomez. Ramirez, however, still wants to remain with Cleveland despite being unimpressed with the team’s contract offer up until now.

SOURCE: #BlueJays are pushing hard for Jose Ramirez, while the #Guardians are low balling him. He wants to play his entire career with them. He feels very comfortable with the team and the great support that the fans have given him. https://t.co/EIk6GbJYXn — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 2, 2022

Ramirez has quietly developed into a full-fledged star for the Guardians. He hit .266 with 36 home runs in 2021, and finished in the top ten of AL MVP voting for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Toronto also acquired Matt Chapman in a trade this offseason, so it would figure that a position switch would be in the cards if the Blue Jays did get Ramirez.

For now, Ramirez is still under Guardians’ team control through 2023. However, talks about a contract extension are apparently going poorly.

Photo: Sep 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports