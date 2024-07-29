 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 28, 2024

Former Giants pitcher Reyes Moronta dies — dead at 31

July 28, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Reyes Moronta throwing a pitch

May 13, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Reyes Moronta (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. The Giants won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reyes Moronta, a former MLB reliever who pitched six total seasons in the big leagues, has died.

Bravos de Leon, Moronta’s team this season in the Mexican League, announced the news of Moronta’s death in a post to social media late Sunday night. Moronta was just 31 years old.

MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez says that Moronta died in a traffic accident in his native Dominican Republic.

The righty Moronta began his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants in 2017. He raised his profile during the 2018 season especially, emerging as a hard-throwing reliever with a complete arsenal of pitches who at one point tied an MLB record with 12 straight appearances without allowing a hit. Moronta was also known for his fiery displays of emotion on the mound.

After battling shoulder and elbow injuries in subsequent years, Moronta spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks before joining the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season. He had a career MLB record of 10-11 with a 3.05 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, and 202 strikeouts over 177 total appearances.

Article Tags

Reyes Moronta
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus