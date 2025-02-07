Rob Manfred addresses big complaint about Dodgers

Are the Los Angeles Dodgers ruining baseball? Some fans think so, but commissioner Rob Manfred has a different opinion.

The question was put to Manfred when he spoke to the media at this week’s MLB owners’ meetings, as some have voiced concerns about the Dodgers’ spending and payroll, which is now approaching a projected $375 million. Despite this, Manfred does not see the Dodgers’ spending as a huge issue.

“The Dodgers are a really well-run, successful organization,” Manfred said, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “Everything that they do and have done is consistent with our rules. They’re trying to give their fans the best possible product. Those are all positives.

“I recognize, however — and my email certainly reflects it — there are fans in other markets who are concerned about their team’s ability to compete. We always have to be concerned when our fans are concerned about something. But pinning it on the Dodgers? I’m not in that camp.”

Manfred did concede that the team’s spending has prompted some concerns from other owners, and the commissioner said he would be “vigilant” on the issue. For now, however, he is not about to throw the Dodgers under the bus.

Fresh off their World Series title, the Dodgers have spent freely and brought in the likes of Blake Snell and Tanner Scott this offseason, as well as re-signing Teoscar Hernandez and bringing in Japanese star Roki Sasaki. The situation is such that even the big-market Yankees have some complaints.

The Dodgers have been dismissive of the the complaints thus far, and they clearly have the commissioner’s backing on that. Absent an attempt to implement a salary cap, there is very little anyone can do about the situation.