Rocco Baldelli has pointed message for Twins after getting swept

June 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Rocco Baldelli in his Twins uniform

Aug 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli walks to the dugout in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins got a pointed message both publicly and privately from manager Rocco Baldelli following their sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Twins lost 3-0 to Atlanta, completing a three-game sweep which saw the team go 0-for-23 with runners in scoring position during the series. They struck out 14 times on Wednesday, eight of them against Braves starter Kolby Allard, who was making his first start in two years.

Baldelli closed the clubhouse for a meeting after the game, and told the media that Twins hitters “made no adjustments” and played bad baseball.

The Twins’ pitch selection in terms of swings and takes left plenty to be desired. Most of Allard’s swings and misses were out of the strike zone, while Minnesota hitters took a wide array of pitches right over the plate.

Wednesday’s loss dropped the Twins to 40-42 on the season, and while they lead the AL Central, that is entirely down to how poor the rest of the division is. The Twins have plenty of talent and, on paper, should be the favorites to win the division. That they are not running away with it is an indictment of their poor play. No wonder Baldelli has been so frustrated lately.

