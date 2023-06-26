 Skip to main content
Video shows what umpire Lance Barrett told Rocco Baldelli before ejection

June 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Umpire Lance Barrett issues a warning

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected twice in a span of three games last week, and one video shows exactly why he was tossed the second time.

Baldelli was ejected in the second inning of the Twins’ 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Just before Baldelli was thrown out of the game, home plate umpire Lance Barrett yelled “no more!” and warned Baldelli not to yell out of the dugout the entire game.

Everything Barrett said to Baldelli was picked up on the Bally Sports North broadcast, as you can see below:

“No more, Rocco! I’m telling you right now, you’re not gonna yell out of the dugout the entire game. No more!” Barrett said.

The Twins were leading 3-0 at the time, but Baldelli still felt annoyed enough that he wanted to argue over balls and strikes. He was ejected for doing the same thing two nights prior, which may explain why Barrett had such a quick hook.

The Twins won both games in which Baldelli was ejected, so perhaps he knows what he’s doing.

