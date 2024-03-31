Ron Washington made drastic move after Angels’ 0-2 start

The post-Shohei Ohtani era has gotten off to a bad start for the Los Angeles Angels, and new manager Ron Washington wasted no time trying to stem the tide.

After a second consecutive blowout loss on Saturday, Washington called a team meeting, apparently to settle the team down and remind them that the season is still very young.

“Just wanted to let them know they’ve played only two games and we can’t get off track,” Washington told reporters, via ESPN. “Our focus is on a 162-game championship season. Not two games. The two games haven’t gone like we wanted, but we just got to make certain that we come to the ballpark ready to go.”

The Angels lost 11-3 to the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day, then fell 13-4 on Saturday. The 23 runs allowed are the most allowed through two games in franchise history, and it certainly looks like it could be a long season for the Angels.

It is never a good sign when team meetings are being held this early in the season. It happened with one NBA team this season too, and that group has not exactly turned things around.

Washington’s meeting may have helped, at least for one day, as the Angels won 4-1 on Sunday behind a solid outing from pitcher Reid Detmers.