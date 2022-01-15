Ronald Acuña’s teenage brother signs with notable AL team

The Acuña family is now officially represented in both MLB leagues.

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reported on Saturday that Bryan Acuña, the 16-year-old brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña, has signed with the Minnesota Twins. Saturday marked International Signing Day, the day that international free agents can officially sign with MLB teams.

Bryan, a shortstop ranked No. 39 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 International Prospects List, signed with Minnesota for $650,000, Sanchez adds.

Video also went viral Saturday of Bryan’s seemingly identical swing to that of his older brother Ronald. The two Acuñas are both right-handed hitters.

The #MNTwins signed Bryan Acuña. His swing is identical to his brother’s. pic.twitter.com/y6kcWtoPd6 — Jeff (@MNTwinsZealot) January 15, 2022

Minnesota is a solid landing spot for Bryan. While they only won 73 games last year, the Twins are just a little ways removed from a 101-win campaign in 2019 and could be gearing up for another playoff run by the time that Bryan is ready for the bigs.

The younger brother trend is quickly catching on in Major League Baseball. The Acuñas are just the latest pair of star siblings to make it to the league.

Photo: Sep 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports