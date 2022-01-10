Juan Soto’s phenom brother changes course, to sign with different NL team

Juan Soto’s younger brother is changing course and going with a more storybook landing spot.

Washington Nationals writer Byron Kerr reported on Monday that Elian Soto is close to signing a deal with the Nationals, joining his brother Juan.

The teenage Elian, who plays outfield and third base, recently went viral for his powerful lefty swing, just like his older brother. He was originally said to be planning on signing with a different National League team.

Elian Soto, OF, 15 years old, younger brother of Nats star Juan Soto. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eIpo34eEuQ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) January 5, 2022

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports that Elian would not officially be able to sign with the Nationals until Jan. 2023, pending a change to the MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

That said, verbal agreements are common in international free agent situations such as this one.

There had been some uncertainty about the long-term future of the All-Star slugger Juan in Washington. But having his younger brother on the Nats just might change the equation a bit.

Photo: Jul 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports