Royals acquire former All-Star pitcher in trade with Rangers

The Kansas City Royals have made a notable acquisition ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.

Kansas City on Monday agreed to a trade with the Texas Rangers for pitcher Michael Lorenzen. The Royals sent pitcher Walter Pennington to Texas as part of the deal.

We have acquired RHP Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers in exchange for LHP Walter Pennington. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 29, 2024

Lorenzen has gone 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 19 appearances (18 starts) for Texas this season. The 32-year-old pitcher was an All-Star last season after going 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts for the Tigers. The Phillies then acquired him at the trade deadline, but he fell apart after throwing a no-hitter for them and ended up 4-2 with a 5.51 ERA over 11 starts.

Pennington was signed by Kansas City in 2020. He is a 26-year-old lefty reliever who made his MLB debut earlier this month. In 78 career Triple-A appearances, Pennington has posted a 2.98 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, which likely made him an attractive addition for Texas.