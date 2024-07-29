 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 29, 2024

Royals acquire former All-Star pitcher in trade with Rangers

July 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Michael Lorenzen looking back

Aug 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) glances over his shoulder after an out in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals have made a notable acquisition ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.

Kansas City on Monday agreed to a trade with the Texas Rangers for pitcher Michael Lorenzen. The Royals sent pitcher Walter Pennington to Texas as part of the deal.

Lorenzen has gone 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 19 appearances (18 starts) for Texas this season. The 32-year-old pitcher was an All-Star last season after going 5-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts for the Tigers. The Phillies then acquired him at the trade deadline, but he fell apart after throwing a no-hitter for them and ended up 4-2 with a 5.51 ERA over 11 starts.

Pennington was signed by Kansas City in 2020. He is a 26-year-old lefty reliever who made his MLB debut earlier this month. In 78 career Triple-A appearances, Pennington has posted a 2.98 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, which likely made him an attractive addition for Texas.

Article Tags

Kansas City RoyalsMichael LorenzenTexas RangersWalter Pennington
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus