Royals may have created the most ridiculous stadium food item ever

The Kansas City Royals have unveiled the mother of all ballpark food items.

The Royals unveiled a new food item served at Kauffman Stadium called the “Taste of the K Taco.” The item is made by Aramark and contains some of the most random mixtures of food possible.

The “K Taco” involved a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, with barbecue brisket, French fries, lettuce, onions, Sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816 Sauce.

If you’re perplexed at how to eat that item, you’re not alone. The K Taco looks like it would be a huge mess, with mounds of Cracker Jacks falling out all over the place.

The item sells for $25 and is part of the new foods Aramark is adding to stadiums for the second half of the MLB season. Perhaps the other wildest item is the Polar Pasta available at Coors Field. That item contains vanilla ice cream topped with donut holes, strawberry syrup, and mint.

You can see some of the other, less odd creations.