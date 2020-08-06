 Skip to main content
Royals have hilarious ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ cutout

August 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Royals Weekend at Bernies

The Kansas City Royals are scoring some points for a creative cutout behind home plate.

Some fans noticed they have a cutout of Bernie Lomax from “Weekend at Bernie’s” in the crowd behind home plate.

Since fans are not attending games due to COVID-19 restrictions, teams have gotten creative by filling seats with cutouts. Many are of fans, while some others are references to movies.

And then you have the Seattle Mariners, who topped them all with some infamous baseball-related cutouts.

The Royals are only 4-10 on the season and 1-4 at home, so maybe they need Bernie to liven things up.

