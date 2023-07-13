Sean Casey shares what he plans to do as Yankees hitting coach

New York Yankees fans are already looking forward to life under Sean Casey.

The Yankees made a change heading into the All-Star break and fired Dillon Lawson as their hitting coach. They replaced him with Casey, a former three-time All-Star and former teammate of Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Casey does not have previous coaching experience, but he’s not lacking in the optimism and energy departments. He spoke with the media in an online video chat session on Wednesday and shared what he plans to do as hitting coach.

“I know I’m going to be able to tap into these guys and get their talent out. We’re too talented; this team is too talented. This team is loaded with professional hitters. I always think, the back of the baseball card doesn’t lie. I feel like I’m the right guy to tap into these guys and get this cast hot in the second half,” Casey said, via Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch.

Two things about new #Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey: I wish I had half of his energy (think Nick Swisher part II), and he does not lack confidence. "I know I'm going to be able to tap into these guys and get their talent out. We're too talented; this team is too talented.… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 12, 2023

Interestingly, Casey said that he sensed some tension among the Yankees’ hitters.

New #Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey said that he has had lengthy chats with Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader & Anthony Volpe already. Casey said that he senses there has been "tension" among the Yanks' hitters. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 12, 2023

The Yankees’ offense has underperformed this season. They are 28th in MLB in batting average (.231) and 21st in OPS (.710). The team is 49-42 and eight games out of first place in the AL East, so any sense of tension would be understandable.

At the least, having a new voice communicating with the team’s hitters should be beneficial.