Shohei Ohtani surpasses Ichiro Suzuki with impressive milestone

On Friday night in 11-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani cranked his 54th home run of the season but that wasn’t even his most impressive moment.

In the top of the second inning, Ohtani swiped second base, allowing Chris Taylor to steal home. For Ohtani, it was his 57th stolen base of the season and latest in a long line of records broken here in 2024.

With his 57th steal, Ohtani passed future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki for the most steals by a Japanese-born player in a single MLB season.

“Shohei, he put on a show,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, via ESPN.

Ohtani has also successfully stolen 34 straight bases, which is second-best in franchise history behind Davey Lopes, who stole 38 straight in 1975.

With two games remaining for the Dodgers this season, Ohtani will have likely have a few more chances to match or pass Lopes and, potentially, reach the 60-stolen base mark.