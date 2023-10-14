Spencer Strider not blaming layoff for Braves loss

Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider is refusing to blame a five-day layoff for the team’s poor showing in the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The break between the end of the regular season and the start of the division series has been blamed by some for the Braves’ early exit, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles both getting swept. Strider, however, is not buying that narrative at all.

Spencer Strider with a masterclass on accepting defeat, responsibility (it's been lacking from certain players, execs this postseason): "The people trying to use the playoff format to make an excuse for the results they don't like are not confronting the real issue. You're in… — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) October 13, 2023

“The people trying to use the playoff format to make an excuse for the results they don’t like are not confronting the real issue,” Strider said. “You’re in control of your focus, your competitiveness, your energy. If having five days means you can’t make the adjustment, you have nobody to blame but yourself.”

One would expect the layoff to bother hitters more than pitchers, but Strider’s points are reasonable. The Houston Astros endured the same layoff and beat the Minnesota Twins in four games, for instance.

It does not sound like the league has any intention of adjusting the playoff format going forward. Teams with playoff byes may simply have to adopt Strider’s mentality.