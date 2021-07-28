Starling Marte traded to A’s from Marlins

The Oakland Athletics are the latest team to add a bat to their lineup for a potential playoff run.

As first reported by Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Athletics are finalizing a trade to acquire outfielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the A’s were sending pitcher Jesus Luzardo to the Marlins in exchange for Marte.

Marte is a big upgrade for the A’s, but he doesn’t come cheap. He’s still owed just over $4.5 million for the remainder of the season. The 32-year-old is hitting .306 with seven home runs and 22 stolen bases on the season. He has spent the bulk of his career as a center fielder, but may have to shift to left or right in order to accommodate Ramon Laureano.

The Marlins will be happy to come away with Luzardo, who was considered a top-ten prospect in Major League Baseball as recently as 2020. The 23-year-old has not lived up to that billing yet, having posted a 6.87 ERA this season in part due to allowing 11 home runs in just 38 innings. He also suffered a somewhat bizarre injury that didn’t help matters either. The Marlins will be happy to bet on the young lefty, who still has plenty of time to fulfill his promise.

The A’s sit at 56-46, six games back in the AL West and one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the AL’s second Wild Card spot.