Surprise NL team entering mix for Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease might just end up with a longshot team.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the San Diego Padres have been involved in trade discussions with the Chicago White Sox for the ace righty Cease. Morosi adds that a Cease trade prior to Opening Day is seen as “plausible” and also mentioned two previously-reported Cease suitors — the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.

San Diego would be a surprise landing spot for the former Cy Young runner-up Cease. They have worked hard to trim payroll this winter, most notably trading Juan Soto and letting the likes of Josh Hader, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Nick Martinez, and (presumably) Blake Snell walk in free agency.

With an eye now on the future, the Padres suddenly trading away a haul of prospects for the 28-year-old Cease would be a stunner. San Diego is also extremely righty veteran-heavy in their rotation already with Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Michael King. But GM AJ Preller does like taking big swings, and the team has still been adding over the winter in an effort to compete in 2024.