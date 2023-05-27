Suspended Aaron Boone thinks he has earned reputation with umpires

Aaron Boone thinks he has earned a reputation with MLB umpires.

Boone was suspended one game by MLB for “his recent conduct toward Major League Umpires,” the league announced on Friday. The New York Yankees manager served the suspension during his team’s 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Boone has been ejected four times this season. His ejection from Thursday’s Yankees-Orioles game was the third time he had been tossed in 10 games. The trend of ejections was the reason for his suspension.

Boone was asked by reporters on Friday whether he thinks umpires view him as argumentative.

“I think I’ve earned that reputation,” the manager said.

Though he believes he has earned that reputation, Boone feels he is still being treated fairly by the umpires.

The sixth-year manager believes he needs to turn things around since becoming an ejection machine recently.