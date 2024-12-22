Dodgers at impasse in contract talks with their top free agent target?

A new report suggests the Los Angeles Dodgers are not making progress in talks with their most prominent remaining free agent target.

The Dodgers are at an “impasse” in contract talks with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Dodgers are concerned enough that they have begun inquiring about potential alternative targets should Hernandez ultimately not return.

Hernandez wants a three-year deal worth between $66 and $72 million, and money is the sticking point. It is not clear if the Dodgers are considering more affordable options, or if they are genuinely concerned Hernandez might choose to go elsewhere.

Free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. are among those the Dodgers have considered as Hernandez alternatives.

Reports have indicated that Hernandez would prefer to stay with the Dodgers, but money obviously has to be right. The Dodgers also have reason to be wary of at least one team that could make a compelling offer for Hernandez.

Hernandez joined the Dodgers last year on a one-year prove-it deal, and it was a massive success for both sides. The outfielder hit .272 with 33 home runs and was instrumental in the team’s World Series win. Now he wants a raise that the Dodgers might not be willing to give him.