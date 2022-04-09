Teoscar Hernandez has fantastic reaction to replay review

The Toronto Blue Jays are not shy about celebrating big moments, as Teoscar Hernandez demonstrated during Friday’s game.

The Blue Jays fell behind 7-0 on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers, but stormed back to tie the game. Hernandez at first in the bottom of the 7th when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to left. Hernandez was waved home, but called out at the plate to end the inning. Replay reviews clearly showed, however, that Hernandez got his foot in before he was tagged.

The call on the field was overturned, giving Toronto a 9-8 lead. Rogers Centre went absolutely nuts, and so did Hernandez with a great reaction.

Teoscar’s reaction to being safe is amazing. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dMeWsuYvvG — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 9, 2022

If that is how Hernandez and the Jays look when they take a lead on a replay review, imagine how pumped they’re going to be for walkoff hits or other dramatic moments. After all, these guys just laugh at getting mean-mugged by opposing pitchers.