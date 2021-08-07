Video: Blue Jays had hilarious reaction to Hansel Robles staring down dugout

Things got a bit heated between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the Blue Jays certainly seemed to come out of it better than Boston did.

Things veered out of control in the bottom of the 5th, as the Blue Jays put up nine runs to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 9-2 lead. A key point in the inning came when Red Sox reliever Hansel Robles hit Toronto outfielder Randal Grichuk with a pitch. Grichuk had doubled earlier in the inning, and Toronto’s players seemed to believe there was intent behind the hit batter.

Robles heard the chirping and tried to stare down the Toronto dugout after hitting Grichuk. The problem for him was the players, especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel, were not having it.

Vladdy & Lourdes just laughing at Robles I love it pic.twitter.com/8SPKOIYATf — TrueRGM (@TrueRGM) August 7, 2021

Your mean mugging probably isn’t very mean if that’s the reaction it gets.

Things didn’t get better for Robles after that. He allowed a single and a double to the next two hitters and ended up allowing two more runs to score.

It’s worth noting that Robles and Guerrero do have a bit of history. Maybe that was in their minds as this confrontation happened. It’s safe to say Vladdy wasn’t too impressed.