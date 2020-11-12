Tigers have interest in Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker had a nice season in the shortened year, and he will have plenty of teams interested in him in free agency.

According to a report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Detroit Tigers will have interest in Walker. Morosi says the Tigers are looking to add a veteran pitcher.

Walker, 28, went 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA spread over two teams last season. He was traded from Seattle to Toronto in late August.

Walker has gone 35-34 with a 3.84 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over his career and averaged just over eight strikeouts per nine innings. He should be positioned for a multi-year deal.

Casey Mize, Michael Fulmer, Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull are among some of the starting pitchers on Detroit’s staff. The Tigers finished last in the AL Central for the shortened 2020 season.