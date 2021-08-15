Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks.

Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Take a look.

C’mon, Tebow. What were you even doing there?

The 33-year-old did not record any catches or rushes in the game. If he’s relying on his blocking ability to make the team, he’s going to have to do much better than that.