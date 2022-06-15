Tommy Pham responds on Twitter to Giants’ fantasy football T-shirts

Tommy Pham can’t seem to let his fantasy football league beef with Joc Pederson go.

Pederson’s team, the San Fransisco Giants, wore T-shirts on Monday with the message “Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating.” The shirts were worn in support of Pederson, whom Pham slapped in May over accusations that Pederson cheated in their fantasy football league (video here).

ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted a photo of a Giants player wearing the T-shirt on Twitter Tuesday, and Pham responded.

“They really played themselves bcuz [sic] now All I have to do is release the IR rules in the league and the text how I told Joc I was gonna pimp slap him for cheating,” Pham wrote.

Pederson was accused by Pham of stashing a player on the injured list when the player was listed as out while picking up a player in the meantime. ESPN’s fantasy football rules allow this strategy, but Pham argued that their specific league didn’t.

Pham blamed Mike Trout, the league’s commissioner, for not being able to resolve the dispute. Trout declined to say if Pederson broke any rules.

Trout said on Sunday that he was done talking about the incident, but it seems like Pham is not going to let the issue rest so easily.