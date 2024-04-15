Tommy Pham finally is signing with a new team

Tommy Pham is finally being signed after going the entire offseason — and part of the regular season — without a deal.

Pham is close to reaching agreement on a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Tommy Pham is closing in on a Minor League deal with the White Sox, per source. Expectation is that he would join Chicago after a short stay in Minors. @Ken_Rosenthal was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 15, 2024

The signing of Pham would come as the White Sox have been demolished by injuries. Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez have all gotten hurt for the White Sox, who are 2-13 after an 11-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Pham is expected to play in the minors briefly before being promoted to the White Sox’s big-league club. Pham typically plays left field and can DH. He also saw time in right field last season. The White Sox have been playing Robbie Grossman and Andrew Benintendi in the corner outfield spots.

The 36-year-old Pham had a strong season last year. He batted .256 with a .774 OPS and had 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 22 stolen bases while splitting time with the Mets and Diamondbacks. He batted .429 in the NLDS and .421 in the World Series for Arizona. He hit three home runs and scored 10 runs during the postseason. Despite that, he went several months without a deal. That finally is ending, and a return to the majors is imminent for Pham.