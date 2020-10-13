Tommy Pham stabbed during incident near his car in San Diego

Tommy Pham was stabbed during an incident near his car in San Diego on Sunday night and is recovering, according to a report.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported on Monday that Pham was leaving an establishment and heading to his car. An argument was taking place, and Pham told the people to get away from his car. He then got stabbed in his lower back.

Pham was taken to the hospital at UC San Diego and received stitches for his injury. He is “lucky” no damage was done to any of his organs.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said in a statement released by the team. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

The Padres also released a statement in which they said Pham is expected to make a “full recovery.” They also said they will be working with police regarding the case.

Pham, 32, batted .211/.312/.312 with a .624 OPS this year. It was his first season with the Padres.

Photo: Johnmaxmena2/Wikimedia via cc-by-SA 4.0