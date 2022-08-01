Tommy Pham traded by Reds months after controversial incident

Tommy Pham lasted just two months in Cincinnati after his Fresh Prince-ian slap.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that the veteran outfielder Pham has been traded by the Reds to the Boston Red Sox.

Pham, 34, is hitting .238 this season with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 91 games. But his production has been overshadowed by the notorious episode in late May when he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute. Even up until now, Pham does not seem to have any regrets about the incident.

It is not quite clear why the Red Sox are trading for Pham, an aging veteran, when they just did some notable selling on a different front this week. But at least Pham and the Reds both now get a fresh start following Slapgate 2022.