‘Tony Crenshaw’ is Clayton Kershaw’s hilarious coffee alias

Clayton Kershaw has a funny alias for when he’s placing his coffee orders.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ TV announcers shared Kershaw’s alias while calling Friday night’s game against the Padres. The name is “Tony Crenshaw.”

“Apparently he’s been called “Crenshaw” a million times through the years. So Tony Crenshaw is the name he places his orders with,” announcer Joe Davis shared.

Davis isn’t wrong about that. Here’s a 2017 interview that shows a woman calling Kershaw “Crenshaw.”

So now you know why he goes with Crenshaw. What about “Tony,” you ask? Well, remove the “Clay” in “Clayton” and add a “Y” and you get “Tony.”

Clayton Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards to his name. We doubt Tony Crenshaw can match that. “Tony Crenshaw” is our favorite athlete alias since this one a few years ago.